Xiaomi 12 Lite Launches in South Africa: Here’s the Price + Specs

Chinese electronics group Xiaomi has announced today that its Xiaomi 12 Lite smartphone is now available in South Africa.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite packs innovative features within a versatile flagship experience.

Specifications:

The 12 Lite comes in at just 173g and offers a 7.29mm thin design. It’s of a similar size to the devices of competitors, and perhaps a bit smaller than those of brands like Tecno, for example.

The back cover is fitted with a matte colour gradient. The colour further stretches across the flat edges for a simple yet refined aesthetic. Three metal-ringed rear-mounted cameras are placed on the top left of the back of the device.

In South Africa the Xiaomi 12 Lite will available in two colours – Lite Green and Black.

Camera

Boasting a triple camera setup, Xiaomi 12 Lite features a 108MP main camera powered by a large HM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera capable of capturing high-definition images.

When combined with Eye tracking focus and enabled Motion capture, the camera setup can give better clarity and quality to pictures.

The 32MP front camera features a GD2 sensor and autofocus capabilities, enabling ultra-clear selfies with refined clarity and colour. Powered by Xiaomi’s self-developed algorithm that leverages depth estimation and portrait matting to simulate a true-to-life bokeh effect, the Selfie portrait mode with auto HDR produces a filtered look to your selfies, for a more flattering effect.

The front camera is also complemented by Xiaomi Selfie Glow – two soft LEDs, for added lighting.

Additionally, Xiaomi 12 Lite comes installed with a series of imaging features including Magic cutout—a professional editor that automatically identifies and outlines people, cats and dogs for image editing, Vlog mode with 19 templates for creating vlogs in various styles, and features such as One-click AI cinema and others.

Performance

Xiaomi 12 Lite is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chipset which Xiaomi says is capable of delivering “flagship-level 5G performance”.

Built on a 6nm process, the octa-core SoC maximizes 5G while keeping a balance between performance and power consumption. Its multi-tier cooling system ensures efficient heat dissipation too

Battery

The Xiaomi 12 Lite ships with a 4,300mAh battery to support full-day of usage, while the 67W turbo charging powers up to 100% of battery life in just 41 minutes, according to the brand.

As for prolonging the smartphone’s long-term battery health, Xiaomi’s smart charging algorithm – Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, learns users’ night-time charging patterns to optimise charging strategy throughout the night, allowing the device to be charged fully right before the user wakes up.

Display

Xiaomi 12 Lite comes with a 6.55” AMOLED display and features both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision which offers eye-catching visuals. The TrueColour-enabled display is capable of displaying 68 billion colours.

It’s also equipped with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz for a smoother experience. Featuring all-day eye care including Sunlight mode 3.0, Reading mode 3.0 and True Display, Xiaomi 12 Lite was built to provide a comfortable viewing experience, seeking to minimize eye strain.

Xiaomi 12 Lite also incorporates a pair of stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology for a more immersive sound experience.

Availability

Xiaomi 12 Lite comes with 8GB+256GB for a recommended retail price of R9,999.

The device is now available in South Africa at Xiaomi authorised retail channels, including HiFi Corp, Incredible Connection, MTN, Takealot, and Vodacom.

