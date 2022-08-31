MTN Group Selects Top French Expert to Lead Digital Platforms

MTN Group has today announced the appointment of Christian Bombrun as its new CEO: Digital Platforms, effective 1 September 2022.

Bombrun is set to take over from Minnie Harris, who has been acting in the role since April 2022. Harris, who has been double-hatting over the past four months will now focus solely on her responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer (CFO): Digital Platforms.

“Christian is a seasoned professional in the areas of entertainment, digital and technologies, and brings 25 years of experience to MTN,” said Jens Schulte-Bockum, Group COO.

Bombrun joins MTN from the Emmanuel Macron presidential campaign in France, where he was the Head of Communication and Digital.

In his new role, Bombrun will be responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining the long-term growth and commercial strategy for Digital in MTN.

Prior to his work with the French president, Bombrun spent 8 years at Orange in France and corporate, where his roles included Director of Products and Services for the French market and Director of Orange Content at group level (2020-2021).

At Orange, his responsibilities included product design for the consumer market, as well as managing the pay TV and Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD), music games, ioT and financial services, OCS the Orange pay-TV company, and the Orange movie studio.

Bumbrun’s other roles include Deputy MD of M6 Web (the online and digital division of M6 Group) and Director of Marketing and Business Development at the Canal+ Group.

MTN says he holds a Masters’s Degree in Management Science at IMT Business and a Masters Degree in Television, Telecoms and Internet, from Dauphine University (Paris).

