Zapper & Stitch Make Big Waves for E-Payments in South Africa

South African independent mobile payments, insights, loyalty, and rewards platform Zapper has teamed up with payments and data API Stitch via its LinkPay product, to bring the latest in payments innovation to more than one million Zapper customers.

Now Zapper users can make secure Instant EFT payments at POS in just one click, every time they pay, by linking their bank account in the Zapper app.

“Our work with Stitch continues our commitment to ensure Zapper merchants can offer as many payment options as possible,” explains Brett White, CEO of Zapper.

“By providing a simple, secure instant EFT option, customers can now still use their favourite scan-to-pay method without relying on a bank-issued card. In a tighter economy, instant EFT also helps consumers keep a very tight rein on their balances and will be welcomed by the budget-conscious,” continues White.

LinkPay, launched by Stitch in April 2022, is amongst the first products in Africa to offer secure, one-click Instant EFT payments from a linked financial account, at a fraction of the cost.

Previously, to pay via Instant EFT, Zapper customers needed to log into their bank accounts to initiate payment each time before checking out at a Zapper merchant. Now they can make a payment instantly by scanning the Zapper QR code at the point of checkout and choosing to pay from their linked account.

How to Link Your Account to the Zapper App:

To link an account in the Zapper app, customers select “Link an account” and the option to set this as their preferred payment method. They select their bank and log into their account using their online banking details.

After authorising with multi-factor authentication (such as an in-app approval or OTP), their account will be linked, and they can make any future payments in just one click, without logging in again – just like they would with a linked card.

By linking an account, Zapper customers enjoy an extremely fast and seamless one-click payments experience, high transaction success rates and reduced fraud.

“We’re excited to partner with Zapper to bring secure, convenient one-click Instant EFT payments to more than one million Zapper customers across South Africa,” said Stitch CEO Kiaan Pillay.

Edited by Luis Monzon

