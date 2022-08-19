Liquid Continues to Expand Across Zambia

The Zambian arm of Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid), a business of Cassava Technologies has today announced that it is expanding its operations to the country’s Central Province by launching its first office in Mkushi.

The company says that this launch will bring high-speed connectivity and a suite of intelligent technologies to the district for the first time.

Commenting on the increasing footprint in the country, Mark Townsend, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia, said, “Mkushi is an agriculture town well-known for its large commercial farms. We realised that this underserved community is key to ensuring that we take one more step towards creating a digitally connected future that leaves no Zambian behind.”

“The proliferation of high-speed connectivity and digital services by Liquid will empower commercial farmers and others in this sector, ultimately increasing the viability for more foreign direct investment to the agriculture sector in Zambia,” Townsend added.

Over the last decade, the Zambian Government has been working closely with Liquid in the country as part of the ongoing public-private partnerships (PPP) collaboration to realise their vision of a Smart Zambia. The business’ expansion into Mkushi is one more milestone achieved towards making this vision a reality in the near future.

Liquid reportedly has over 100,000 KMs of its own fibre network across the continent, complemented by its VSAT network, which allows the company to provide high-speed connectivity to the remotest parts of Zambia and the wider continent.

