Facebook Users May Soon Get to Have 5 Profiles at Once

Facebook, the giant social media platform, is testing ways to let its users have multiple profiles on the same account.

“To help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships, we’re testing a way for people to have more than one profile tied to a single Facebook account,” Facebook spokesperson Leonard Lam said, according to TechCrunch.

“Anyone who uses Facebook must continue to follow our rules,” he added.

Facebook says that the other profiles don’t need to have the users’ real names. However, the main profile will have the real name. The tech company emphasised that the additional profiles are still subject to its policies and that users can’t misrepresent their identity or impersonate others. More especially, if you receive violation notifications on your other profiles, it will impact your main profile.

Facebook says the introduction of multiple profiles will encourage more engagements on the platform. However, it said the presence of multiple profiles will not change how they report metrics such as monthly and daily active users — they will be counted under one, the main one.

This feature will help users separate their content, Facebook says, especially if they are interested in different types of content per account.

The other profiles could be dedicated to showing different sides of users. For example, one profile could be dedicated to promote your career as a chef, while another to promote your output as a writer, a musician, and more.

According to TechCrunch, Facebook reported a decline in daily users during the last quarter of 2021. So, this could be another way to attract more users and encourage the existing ones to use the social media platform more.

By Zintle Nkohla

