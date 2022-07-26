South Africa’s Cybersecurity Response Chairperson to Speak at #PubliSec2022

Irene Moetsana-Moeng, the Director at South Africa’s Public Sector Agency & the Chairperson of the country’s Cybersecurity Response Committee has been confirmed as a speaker at this year’s Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit held on 2nd and 3rd August 2022.

Moetsana-Moeng is an Information Technology and Cybersecurity executive with extensive experience across the Airline, Insurance industries and Public Sector.

She led the development of South Africa’s Cybercrime Bill and coordinated and managed the Global Action on Cybercrime capacity-building project sponsored by Council of Europe which led to the successful training of members in the Criminal Justice System in South Africa.

In Africa, the situation is dire with top international cybersecurity education firm KnowBe4 reporting that the continent faces a growing array of cyber threats from espionage, critical infrastructure sabotage, and organized crime. It also notes a skills shortage, with a growing 100,000-person gap in certified cybersecurity professionals.

Other Confirmed Speakers Include:

Craig Nel , MEA Business Development Leader, Digital Assistants & Security at Oracle .

, MEA Business Development Leader, Digital Assistants & Security at . Molehe Wesi , CEO: .ZA Domain Authority .

, CEO: . Patrick Devine , Data Security Specialist for Solid8 Technologies .

, Data Security Specialist for . Joey Jansen van Vuuren , Manager: Cybersecurity Centre of Innovation Research , Group Leader: Cyber Defence Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

, Manager: , Group Leader: Cyber Defence Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. Loice Ngulube , CIO at POSB Zimbabwe .

, CIO at . Bruce W. Watson , Full Professor, Centre For Ai Research (Cair), School For Data-Science and Computational Thinking – Stellenbosch University .

, Full Professor, Centre For Ai Research (Cair), School For Data-Science and Computational Thinking – . Ahmore Burger-Smidt , Director, Werksmans Advisory Services .

, Director, . Abe Wakama , CEO: IT News Africa .

, CEO: . Abdul Baba, CTO: Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

By Staff Writer.