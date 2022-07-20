SAA & Kenya Airways Shake Hands on New Codeshare Agreement

The national carriers of both Kenya and South Africa, Kenya Airways (KQ) and South African Airways (SAA) respectively, have signed a new codeshare agreement that is set to open more destinations for seamless travel opportunities between the two African nations.

This new code-sharing agreement will see each airline sell, under its own code, flights operated by each other – South African Airways or Kenya Airways. SAA’s customers will continue to have the ability to earn Voyager Miles on these new codeshare flights. The deal enables travellers to combine flight segments and baggage on a single ticket and has come about as demand for travelling increases with the world steadily moving into a post-pandemic landscape.

Expanding a Previous Partnership

In November 2021, KQ and SAA signed a Strategic Partnership Framework to work together to increase passenger traffic, cargo opportunities, and general trade by taking advantage of strengths in South Africa, Kenya, and Africa.

Now, this new codeshare agreement builds upon an existing special prorate agreement which was signed earlier this year.

Kenya Airways and South African Airways are also exploring ways to enhance co-operation on their respective frequent flyer programs, including reciprocal earning and redemption opportunities and popular benefits such as lounge access, and will be announcing the details in due course.

Adding New Destinations

Passengers travelling out of South Africa will have more options to travel to African destinations including Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Entebbe, Mombasa, and Kisumu while KQ passengers will have more choices for travel into Southern Africa including Cape Town, Durban, and Harare immediately.

The growth of the partnership will see the addition of Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Juba, Douala, Lusaka Ghana and Nigeria subject to government approval as the airlines seek to offer more options for travellers within Africa.

“We are very pleased to implement the codeshare with SAA which offers our shared customers more options and flight combinations. As part of our Strategic Partnership Framework, we will contribute to making it easier for passengers to reach exciting new destinations within Africa,” said Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways CEO and Group MD.

“The additional destinations we believe will offer better customer journey thanks to the number of frequencies and connections created as well as many opportunities for trade and tourism.”

“We are looking forward to introducing Kenya Airways customers to our award-winning service, and to working closely with Kenya Airways as our partnership will improve the connections between our respective networks,” said Prof John Lamola, interim CEO of South African Airways.

Additional codeshare destinations are being evaluated between the partners and will be announced in due course, the companies say.

