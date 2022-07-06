Shoprite is Offering Bursaries to South African IT Students

The Shoprite Group is offering bursaries for the 2023 academic year to high-performing students enrolled for degrees in Information Technology students.

Other students who will benefit from the bursaries include Accounting, UI Design, Food Science students and more.

Every year the Group supports on average 300 students, at an investment of more than R17 million ($1 million), with bursaries which cover tuition fees and on-campus accommodation. Bursary holders also have access to Shoprite’s employee wellness programme which includes access to medical advice, counselling services, financial coaching, legal advice and more.

With a work-back agreement upon graduation, bursary holders are guaranteed employment and will benefit from invaluable practical experience and strong career growth prospects at the Group, which is one of the continent’s most technologically-advanced retail organisations, the retail company says.

“With staggering youth unemployment levels, the Shoprite Group’s bursary programme gives highly motivated and ambitious students the best possible start to their careers,” says Lungile Koti, Senior Early Careers Talent Specialist.

“We are looking to invest in youth that want to grow and develop into the future leaders of our industry,” Koti adds.

Bursaries are available in the following fields of study:

Accounting (2 nd , 3 rd and 4 th year)

E-commerce: UI Design (2 nd and 3 rd year)

Food Sciences (2 nd , 3 rd and 4 th year)

Information Technology (2 nd and 3 rd year)

Logistics and Supply Chain (3 rd and 4 th year)

Pharmacy (1st, 2 nd , 3 rd and 4 th year)

Retail Business Management (1st, 2nd and 3rd year)

Registered university students with a 65% aggregate or higher are encouraged to apply for the Group’s bursary programme by visiting the Bursary and Graduate Opportunities page on www.shopriteholdings.co.za by 31 August 2022.

