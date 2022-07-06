Huawei Partners with Ozow

Huawei has partnered with Ozow to enable users to make payments using their smart devices, without the need for a bank or credit card.

Purchases can now be made using Ozow for Huawei Mobile Services, such as AppGallery, HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music, and HUAWEI Mobile Cloud.

“HUAWEI Ads is a perfect example of a platform that contributes to the growth and exclusive marketing of businesses across Africa. This makes it possible to help businesses overcome digital barriers, optimise new markets, increase sales and ultimately reach their marketing goals,” the company says.

HUAWEI Ads is an ad exchange platform that offers advertisers a unique and value-driven means to reach a global audience of smartphone users. It delivers a broad range of mainstream ad formats across display and search channels, including native, banners, video, and rewarded ads to more than 700 million Huawei device users around the world.

“Ozow was looking into new ways to run awareness, reach and lead generation campaigns. When we learned of HUAWEI Ads, we knew this was a good opportunity to meet our targets and marketing goals. We launched a co-branded campaign on the HUAWEI Ads platform in March 2022 to broaden the user base, and leverage Huawei’s device user base, to increase our brand’s presence. Compared to well-known advertising channels, we saw great results from the HUAWEI Ads platform,” says Ozow’s Head of Digital Marketing, Chris Vermaak.

The success was made possible by HUAWEI Ads big data analytics, which performs multi-dimensional targeting to help Ozow reach customers while boosting the conversion rate.

“Compared to well-known advertising channels that we used the same budget and objectives for, we saw great results from the HUAWEI Ads platform,” says Vermaak.

“The performance of the marketing campaign achieved great success: a 565% growth in Processing Value since launching in December 2021, 5% – 17% month-on-month growth from January to March 2022, an average of 20% month-on-month growth in Ozow PIN registrations from January to March 2022, and an increase of 2.65% overall completion rate from February to April 2022,” Vermaak adds.

HUAWEI Ads can be used by any business as an alternative advertising platform to create awareness of services and products to a broad target audience.

