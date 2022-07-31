Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit 2022 – 10 Topics to Look Out For

If your public organisation is digitally connected then you cannot afford to miss the Public Sector Security Summit 2022 (#PubliSec2022), to be held on 2nd and 3rd August 2022.

Cybercriminals are only becoming more advanced, and more dangerous with attacks costing government organisations worldwide millions if not billions.

This world-class event will allow you to learn from local and international case studies and hear from public sector security experts, enabling you to bolster cyber security within your public organisation, all from the comfort of your home or office.

Attendees who sign up for this exclusive event will be able to hear from these leaders and gain vital information and confidence when taking their next steps in their cybersecurity journeys.

Topics will outline emerging threats against the public sector, global cybersecurity and data protection best practices, and how to mitigate risks.

Here are Just 10 of the Topics to be Discussed at #PubliSec2022:

You’ve Been Hacked, Now What? Managing and Responding to Cyber Incidents in the Public Sector

Cybersecurity Strategy – Guidance on Cyber Planning for Public Sector Organisations: Where to Get Started

A Government Cyber Security Case Study

Why South Africa Needs a National Cyber Director

Public Sector Cybersecurity: Key Threat Trends

The Right Tools to Help Detect Cyber Risks

Ransomware Threat Detection: A Deep Learning Approach

Addressing the Challenges of Hybrid Working in the Public Sector

Digital Transformation: Is Cyber Threat the Greatest Risk of All?

How to Secure Critical Public Infrastructure

Confirmed Expert Speakers Include:

Godfrey Kyama , Digitalization Consultant, United Nations.

, Digitalization Consultant, Irene Moetsana-Moeng , Deputy Exec. Director, Public Sector Agency & Chair. Cybersecurity Response Committee, South Africa .

, Deputy Exec. Director, . Loice Ngulube , CIO at POSB Zimbabwe .

, CIO at . Craig Nel , MEA Business Development Leader, Digital Assistants & Security at Oracle .

, MEA Business Development Leader, Digital Assistants & Security at . Prof. SH (Basie) von Solms , Director of the Centre for Cybersecurity, University of Johannesburg .

, Director of the Centre for Cybersecurity, . Bruce W. Watson , Full Professor, Centre For Ai Research (Cair), School For Data-Science and Computational Thinking – Stellenbosch University.

, Full Professor, Centre For Ai Research (Cair), School For Data-Science and Computational Thinking – Molehe Wesi , CEO: .ZA Domain Authority .

, CEO: . Patrick Devine , Data Security Specialist for Solid8 Technologies .

, Data Security Specialist for . Preeta Bhagattjee , Director of Tech, Media & Telecoms at CDH .

, Director of Tech, Media & Telecoms at . Abe Wakama , CEO, IT News Africa .

, CEO, . Vitalis Nkwenti , Bespoke Cybersecurity and Assurance Executive and Trainer .

, Bespoke . Adv. Lufuno T. Khorommbi , Deputy Chairperson of the Critical Infrastructure Council & Data Privacy and Cybersecurity, Orizur Consulting Enterprise.

, Deputy Chairperson of the Joey Jansen van Vuuren , Manager: Cybersecurity Centre of Innovation Research , Group Leader: Cyber Defence Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

, Manager: , Group Leader: Cyber Defence Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. Ahmore Burger-Smidt , Director, Werksmans Advisory Services .

, Director, . Abdul Baba, CTO: Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

Don’t miss out – Register now for #PubliSec2022 and prepare your public organisation before the attack comes. Because once your systems are compromised, it will already be too late.

By Staff Writer.