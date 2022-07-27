Paratus Opens New Data Centre in Namibia

Paratus, a telecommunications company, has partnered with Armada and will open a new data centre this coming month (August 2022) in Windhoek, Namibia.

For the first time, colocation clients will have the freedom of choice as well as access to infrastructure hosting services. Any client hosting within the facility will be able to choose which telecommunications provider they wish to purchase services from.

COO of the Paratus Group and CEO Designate, Schalk Erasmus says that Armada is one of a kind, and a one-stop shop for businesses of all sizes to compete at world-class levels.

“With 99.98% uptime, backed by the most sophisticated technologies – including multiple solar banks – it provides unique assurances. The resilience we offer at Armada is unmatched in Namibia,” Erasmus says.

“We have invested heavily and have appointed the best designers and engineers to make Armada the most secure, environmentally friendly, and efficient facility in the country. Armada is the archetype of modern technology at work. Effectively, Armada will provide Namibian businesses with the opportunity to participate in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR),” he adds

The new purpose-built facility will enable businesses to host their ICT infrastructure, providing 24/7 access in a secure and world-class Tier III equivalent DC. Armada has been designed to exact and precise standards, leveraging the latest physical and virtual security and the highest possible uptime.

The DC will also offer businesses a colocation solution with a resilient infrastructure environment for clients to host their equipment in, thereby minimising IT capital expenditure and operating costs associated with on-premises hosting and management.

Moving ICT equipment off-site to a fully secured facility offers resilience in connectivity, power, cooling, and features fire suppression and security capabilities that traditional onsite setups might struggle to achieve economically.

The carrier-neutral facility will offer various colocation services, from half-cabinets to multi-tenant rows and private cages.

Key features of the facility include:

2-Megawatt Power Capacity (Phase 2)

Diverse A&B utility power supply (Phase 2)

Dedicated generators – per A&B feed, for comprehensive resilience and 72-hr fuel autonomy

Diverse Power Feed design throughout from utility to cabinet level

Fully inter-resilient 500 kVA UPSs per feed (A&B) dedicated to the Data Center

Separate utilities UPS to ensure electrical autonomy

Dual UPS feeds per cabinet to deliver up to 3.3kVA

Cold Aisle Containment and inter-resilient CRAC cooling units at N+1

Multiple diverse carrier routes with separate Meet-Me-Rooms (A&B) as well as access to tower across diverse infrastructure from fibre to microwave

Direct link to the new Equiano cable and CLS in Swakopmund

Access to Paratus backbone network linking multinational customers to the Paratus Data Centers in Angola and Zambia

“Paratus has two DCs in Angola and another in Zambia, and with Armada, we are raising the bar again. This is in line with our main objective of transforming Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure. We’re helping to ‘unlimit’ the future,” Erasmus says.

