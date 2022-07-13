MTN South Africa is Number 1 – Again

MTN South Africa has once again been ranked as the country’s best network, this time in the second quarter of 2022.

According to the tech publication MyBroadband Insights report, MTN reigned supreme with a Network Quality Score of 9.75 in comparison to the 6.38 achieved by its nearest competitor. In 2021, the largest telecom in Africa won a similar prize, ranked as the best mobile network in South Africa by MyBroadband.

Michele Gamberini, CTIO at MTN SA says “The quality of experience delivered to our customers is very important to MTN. We have embarked on a major network modernisation and expansion drive to improve both coverage and reach.”

“While accelerating and improving access through 5G is one critical leg, our aim throughout is to significantly enhance access broadly and open the door to new digital opportunities for many more people across all provinces. We are consistently working to modernise our network infrastructure to improve coverage, speed and quality even in the most underserved areas. We are therefore delighted to have once again delivered the nation’s best digital quality of experience,” says Gamberini.

MTN was voted best network across the four large metros of Tshwane, Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg based on an independent assessment of Network Quality Score using download speed, upload speed, and latency.

Network Quality scores are allocated to each network based on performance with a maximum possible score of 10.

The report is based on 325,863 speed tests performed by 9,386 MyBroadband Speed Test App users across South Africa between 1 April 2022 and 30 June 2022.

The research shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 49.92Mbps and an average upload speed of 14.84Mbps. MTN had the highest average download speed at 79.27Mbps, followed by their nearest competitor on 44.24Mbps.

MyBroadband Insights’ network performance data is in line with other independent network quality research, which also found that MTN has the best network in South Africa.

MTN also outperformed competitors at the end of 2021 with a Network Quality Score of 9.50 and says it is committed to offer continued improvements and enhanced network experiences in 2022.

“We have already activated over 1400 5G capacity sites nationwide and are committed to improve access to digital opportunities for more South Africans by accelerating the delivery of reliable, superior network experiences,” he concludes.

