MTN to Host Hackathon for African Developers – Here’s How to Participate

MTN Group’s Mobile Money Application Interface (API) announced that it will be hosting an Open API Hackathon for African developers. The competition runs from 18 July 2022 until 9 September 2022.

Developers will have 4 weeks to submit their idea of an innovative financial and transactional app that must include the usage of MTN Mobile Money APIs.

The hackathon will be the second conducted by MTN Group Fintech and will take place in the following countries: eSwatini, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, Rwanda, Uganda, Cameroon, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Guinea Conakry.

Developers will compete to create an innovative application for the markets in which they are registered, which can process financial transactions with added capabilities that go beyond processing payments and drive both financial inclusion and literacy. The mobile application needs to target consumers, merchants, or businesses.

“MTN is committed to extending financial and digital inclusion across the continent in furtherance of its strategy to build a pan-African Fintech platform that will power the digital economy and serve as a catalyst for social and economic growth in Africa,” said Serigne Dioum, MTN Group Chief Fintech Officer.

“With our Open API Platform, we reach out to Africa’s resourceful talents and enable them to grow and create opportunities by leveraging our MoMo Platform. We have no doubt that it is by collaborating with the talents of Africa that we will expand the service offering available on MoMo,” he added.

In the end, MTN in each participating country will select the top 12 applicants to progress to the prototyping phase. The preselected applicants will be required to make a live demo of their application to the adjudicator. Interested developers can find out more about the competition on the MoMo Hackathon 2022 website.

Finalists stand the chance to win up to $5000 in prize money in their respective countries.

