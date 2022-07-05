5 E-Learning Platforms that Should Be on Every Professional’s Radar

Several years ago, the term ‘upskill’ would have been considered corporate jargon.

However, the recent transition from brick-and-mortar offices to virtual spaces has created an urgent need for professionals to prioritise continuous learning to remain relevant in the ever-changing workplace.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report predicts that more than 50% of the world’s working population will need reskilling by 2025. But, thanks to technology, more South Africans have access to a lifeline: online courses that will equip them with professional skills in demand in 2022 and beyond.

“An online course opens up countless opportunities for professionals to develop existing skills to advance in their field or learn new ones so they can make the career transition they’ve always dreamed of,” says Lianne Williams, Marketing Director at Vuma.

“These courses develop a range of skills, including new ways of thinking, which is especially useful when we find ourselves stuck in everyday routines.”

Deciding on a short online course to study can be daunting. So here are 5 online learning options to help you decide which is best for your career:

Alison

Alison is one of the world’s largest free learning platforms for education and skills training. It offers a range of over 4,000 free online courses to choose from, including business analytics, graphic design and even health care. The platform helps you study a short course of your choosing from just about anywhere and at any subject level – all you need is a high-speed internet connection.

Alison is the ideal learning platform if you’re unsure where to begin online studying. That’s because it features a helpful guide that offers specific options depending on whether you want to upskill, change careers, or explore hobbies or interests.

Coursera

If you’re looking to break into a new field, like information technology or data science, you’ll love what Coursera offers. The platform works with over 200 world-class global universities and organisations, including Google, IBM, and Stanford, to provide online short courses that will get you job-ready for an in-demand career.

Coursera’s courses cover a range of subjects and offer flexible and affordable learning opportunities. Best of all, you can get on-demand online lectures on your desktop or mobile devices that work around your schedule. The platform also offers the choice of guided projects to learn job skills and industry tools quickly, free courses if you’re looking to gain new knowledge, or specialisations to master a specific skill or professional certificates.

IMM Graduate School

Suppose you’re looking for the latest up-to-date online part-time courses covering business management, marketing, and supply chain management. In that case, you’ll appreciate what the IMM Graduate School offers.

These courses are available in an easy, study from anywhere, online format and are designed for the current market by industry experts. That means you’ll get hands-on tools to help you deal with real-world scenarios. In addition, unlike most online short courses in South Africa, the platform connects you to the subject experts for any queries or clarity you require during the online learning process.

Prue Leith Culinary Institute

If you’re passionate about indulging in exquisite food and the art of creating culinary masterpieces, then the Prue Leith Culinary Institute is for you. This institution offers world-class cooking short courses, all aimed at growing aspiring chefs to the point that they exceed even their own expectations!

The institution is food obsessed and hopes to instil the same passion in every student who enrols in one of its one-day or five-day courses.

Masterclass

Thanks to the power of high-speed internet, you don’t have to attend a fancy school or even leave the house to realise your dream of becoming the next best Amapiano beat producer!

Masterclass music short courses have made it even easier to pick up a new music production skill or get a refresher on an existing one! Of course, you might need music production software depending on which course you opt for. Still, the platform will provide the rest, including a library of lectures from professionals in the music production field, stimulating course work, and, in some cases, even the opportunity to collaborate with peers on projects – creating a comprehensive online learning experience.

Continuous learning is no longer optional but necessary in the current work environment. There’s now a greater need for people to connect and engage with others to learn new skills, no matter how hectic their schedules are.

That’s why government and private sector players continue to work toward narrowing South Africa’s digital divide so more people can improve their lives by accessing the opportunities created by the internet.

