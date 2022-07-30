Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

Xiaomi releases two new affordable smartphones in South Africa, Safaricom goes on a hiring spree, a new hyperscale data centre opens in Johannesburg and Botswana says it wants to sell its excess electricity to Eskom.

4. Botswana Steps Up to Help South Africa with Load Shedding Woes

The Botswana Power Corporation (BCP) says that it wants to sell its excess electricity to South Africa’s struggling power utility Eskom.

BCP says that due to improvements in local power generation capacity, the meeting of local electricity demands, and the ability to export its surplus power, the country’s power utility is seeking to engage with Eskom to secure a buyer for its extra electricity generation.

3. Safaricom Scoops Up 400 Developers in Kenya to Stave Off Competition

Safaricom has reportedly hired 400 software developers in 2022 to keep up with the demand for digital talent as other digital business competitors set up shop in the country.

CEO Peter Ndegwa said that the company is expanding its technical staff as it is gravitating toward offering a wider range of IT-linked services including an e-commerce platform on the M-Pesa Super app, loans, wealth management, savings and insurance, and more.

2. New Hyperscale Data Centre Campus Opens its Doors in Johannesburg

Hyperscale data centre firm Vantage has opened its first data centre campus in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The two-story facility offers 16MW of critical IT capacity across 130,000 square feet (12,000 square meters) and was built in just 10 months.

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10A & 10C Now Available in South Africa: Prices + Specs

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi announced that both the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C devices, the latest entrants in its popular Redmi 10 series, have been made available in South Africa.

