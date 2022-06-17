Snapchat is Working on a Paid Version of the App

Snapchat, a popular instant messaging app, is reportedly working on a paid subscription called Snapchat Plus. According to The Verge, this new subscription will give users early access to new features, as well as other services.

“We’re doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We’re excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community,” Snapchat spokesperson Liz Markman said in a statement.

According to a screenshot that was posted on Twitter by an app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi Snapchat is testing the following features for Snapchat Plus:

Pin a friend as a #1 BFF

Get access to exclusive Snapchat icons

Display a badge in your profile

See your orbit with BFF

See your Friend’s whereabouts in the last 24 hours

See how many friends have rewatched your story

Paluzzi also posted the possible payment plans for this paid version of the app, which include a monthly subscription plan for 4.59 Euros ($4.83) per month and 24.99 Euros ($26.29) for six months.

