HUAWEI MateBook D15 Launches in South Africa: Check Out the Specs

Huawei, more specifically its Consumer Business Group (CBG), announced today the launch of its all-new HUAWEI MateBook D15 laptop in South Africa.

The all-purpose HUAWEI MateBook D15 is made for everyone and continues the design elements established by the MateBook D Series, which utilises Huawei’s ‘Pure Shape’ minimalistic design philosophy with its thin and light metal body.

Specifications

The HUAWEI MateBook D15 features a new 11th Gen Intel Core Processor built on the 10nm SuperFin technology.

This quad-core, eight-thread processor boats faster performance to handle everyday usage scenarios and features integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics to provide graphics performance rivalling entry-level discrete counterparts.

The new HUAWEI MateBook D15 can be configured with up to 16GB dual-channel RAM for faster and smoother multitasking and features a high-speed SSD (Solid State Drive) storage to further improve the overall system performance.

Also, an advanced cooling system featuring a high-density HUAWEI Shark fin fan and two heat pipes leverages the bionic design to ensure the laptop performs with stability under load.

Looks

A product exemplifying Huawei’s “Pure Shape” design philosophy, the new HUAWEI MateBook D15 has a minimalist design with clean refined lines running through the metal body. The laptop ships in two colours, namely the classic Space Grey or the more elegant Mystic Silver.

Additionally, the HUAWEI MateBook D15 weighs 1.56kg and measures only 16.9mm at its thickest point. The company hopes that this will make travelling with the device ‘effortless’.

There is also a wide array of ports along the sides of the laptop to make sure all daily scenarios are accounted for.

The device features a 15-inch anti-glare display that retains the series’ signature FullView design, offering an 87% screen-to-body ratio with a 16:9 aspect ratio for a more immersive cinematic experience.

The display also has passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and Flicker Free certifications for a protective and comfortable viewing experience. The low blue light level helps reduce eyestrain related to prolonged display use.

Battery Life and Charging

The laptop’s onboard AC adapter supports HUAWEI SuperCharge technology for quick charging with compatible Huawei smartphones.

A 15-minute charging session provides enough charge for the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 to run for up to two hours.

Security and Biometrics

The HUAWEI MateBook D15 ships with the inclusion of the fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

What this means is that the registered user does not need to sign in to use the laptop, they just need to press the power button with their scanned finger and be immediately allowed within – no password is needed.

Integration with the Huawei Smart Office Experience

Huawei’s Smart Office experience, included with the MateBook D15, enables you to connect three devices at the same time such as a laptop, tablet and monitor.

When a HUAWEI MateView GT is connected with a compatible laptop, for example, with the HUAWEI MateBook D15 via a USB-type C, it can be used as an effective second monitor for the laptop.

Furthermore, the same laptop can also be connected with a tablet via Multi-screen Collaboration, with a keyboard and mouse connected to the HUAWEI MateView GT.

This combination makes it possible for you to use up to three independent screens at once, with content flowing seamlessly between the trio.

Pricing and Availability

The HUAWEI MateBook D15 is available for R11,999.00 ($755.51) on the Huawei Online Store and will be available for purchase from 15 June 2022 from select stores in South Africa.

