Netflix Confirms ‘Squid Game’ is Coming Back for Season 2

Netflix, giant streaming service and production company, has confirmed the comeback of ‘Squid Game’ for a second season. According to a message by Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of the popular series, Gi-Yun and The Front Man will make a return to this most-watched drama.

Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” Dong-Hyuk writes.

“As the writer, director, and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show… Join us once more for a whole new round,” Dong-Hyuk said.

The Korean drama series took away three awards at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, which was for almost every category it was nominated for, according to US Magazine. The series became popular at launch. The first episode premiered on Netflix on 17 September 2021.

Squid Game is a deadly game that features tons of players who are willing to die for the prize in order to live a debt-free life. It’s a combination of child games in which players have to win, otherwise, they lose a life, literally. In the end, the game is won by an unlikely winner, a guy named Gi-Yun, who becomes really disappointed and heartbroken when he finds out who the real owner of the game is.

Towards the end of the season, Gi-Yun makes an attempt to go back to the game. In the end, we can see him making his way to board a plane.

