WATCH: Starfield Gameplay Finally Drops + Release Date News

Bethesda Softworks, the game developer behind the Elder Scrolls Series and Fallout 4, has released the first-ever gameplay video for the company’s new mega-huge open-world roleplaying game, a sci-fi called Starfield, at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase virtual event held yesterday evening.

Watch the gameplay reveal below:

In Starfield, Bethesda has taken what they have learned from all their previous titles, like Skyrim and the modern Fallout games, to build the company’s most ambitious game yet. In Starfield the player creates a character, fully customizable with unique skills and traits, and explores an entirely open galaxy of around 1000 planets aboard a fully customizable spaceship.

The 15-minute clip showcased during the Xbox and Bethesda event is a mix between curated apparent gameplay and an accompanying explanation. The trailer begins with the player arriving on the moon of Kreet while composer Inon Zur’s suite crescendos as the spaceship lands. Immediately, Starfield’s visuals are stunning if not a bit conservative.

According to Todd Howard, Game Director at Bethesda and equally beloved and reviled icon of the modern gaming industry, Starfield will allow the player to visit any of the game’s 1000 planets in a virtual galaxy designed to completely immerse the player. The player can land their spacecraft anywhere on any of the planets and explore from there, where encounters with alien creatures, space pirates, missions, characters, and other sci-fi tropes await.

Storywise, it looks like the player will be embarking on a galaxy-spanning journey to find ancient artifacts of unknown origins whilst defending themselves from the wiles of enemy factions and monstrous aliens.

Starfield looks to be playable in both first and third-person like Fallout 4 and seems to be a shooter, though playstyles will probably depend on what build the player decides to use. Visually the game looks stunning but its art style is quite monotone compared with similar title No Man’s Sky, which also boasts an enormous sandbox universe to explore though with far more colours to look at. Some users have noticed so many similarities between the two games that “No Man’s Sky” began to trend alongside “Starfield” on Twitter during the gameplay reveal.

However, where No Man’s Sky is focused on procedurally generated space exploration, Starfield looks to be more in line with dungeon crawling, character-driven stories, weapon crafting, and realistic escapist immersion. The same formula of gameplay that has made Bethesda a titan in the industry and has the company’s fans routinely taking leave from work to marathon their massive games.

If Bethesda can deliver on the promises it showcased in the gameplay trailer above then the company will surely have another super-hit on its hand, but if for any reason the game ships without the features showcased, it would lead to further disappointment for Bethesda whose recent releases, such as Fallout 76, have left many fans turning support away from the developer.

Release Date Yet to be Announced but Rumours are Aplenty

Officially, Starfield is currently slated to be released at some point in 2023, with the game being delayed a year to give the developers enough time to deliver on the promises made by the game’s marketing. Originally Starfield was announced to be released on 11 November 2022, so it is likely that Bethesda will maintain its October/November release period as it usually releases its big titles in October (Fallout 3) or November (Skyrim).

However, new rumours have arisen via a Reddit post of a screenshot of the Xbox Game Pass service advertising Starfield for “Early 2023.”

Starfield is set to be released exclusively on Xbox consoles and PC.

