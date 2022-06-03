MTN Appoints New Executive for BankTech

The MTN Group has announced the appointment of Andrew Goodrich as Executive for Banktech in our Group Fintech team, which became effective as of 1 June 2022.

Andrew joined MTN in 2019 as a GM for Banktech & Beyond Payments division, where he has added value in executing the South African mobile telecommunications company’s digital banking strategy.

Before he joined MTN Goodrich was a director at JUMO, a mobile money marketplace for people, small businesses, and mobile network operators. In 2015 he was the head of products and channels at Capitec, a South African retail bank.

“We are delighted to welcome Andrew into his new role within the Group Fintech Team. Andrew is no stranger to MTN and his wealth of experience in the financial sector, will ensure we continue to make a meaningful contribution, as we drive our financial inclusion ambitions on the continent,” said Serigne Dioum, Group Chief Fintech Officer.

“Andrew has 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, twelve of which were spent at the senior leadership level. Andrew has built a stellar career through his innate ability to craft an organisational vision, mobilise strategic and tactical plans, and execute with well-led and highly effective teams. He is a strategic yet practical leader, renowned for his hands-on approach to business”, Dioum said.

