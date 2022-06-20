Kyndryl Names New Managing Director for Africa

Kyndryl, one of the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, has today announced the appointment of Andreas Beck as the company’s Managing Director in the Middle East and Africa, with predecessor Vickram Nagi taking on a new role as Vice President, Delivery Transformation Leader at Kyndryl.

Beck returns to the region with a wealth of experience, working across numerous regions, industries and business units.

Most recently, he served as Chief of Staff to Kyndryl’s Group President. Based out of the company’s headquarters in New York, Beck was leading strategic initiatives around the formation of Kyndryl and ensuring alignment of business strategy and priorities throughout the company.

Prior to joining Kyndryl in May 2021, Beck led the Financial Services and Public Sectors for IBM’s Global Technology Services business across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

He also held several sales leadership roles during his previous assignment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), supporting customers across the Middle East and Africa.

“The Middle East and Africa is a rapidly growing region where digital transformation not only acts as a catalyst for success amongst businesses but is key to advancing national agendas,” says Beck.

“I am excited to return to the region and collaborate with Kyndryl’s employees, customers, and partners to modernise and manage mission-critical systems across multiple industries.”

Beck holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, from Fontys University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands and a Master of Business Administration from Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom.

