FlySafair is Looking to Expand Beyond South Africa

FlySafair, a South African low-cost airline, is reportedly looking to expand beyond the country’s borders. The airline reportedly has flights planned for 10 new destinations on the continent.

According to Business Insider, the airline has applied for flights to Zanzibar, Maputo, Lusaka, Livingstone, Gaborone, Seychelles, Victoria Falls, Bulawayo, Nairobi, and Luanda.

The low-cost airline launched its first route outside of South Africa in March with flights between Johannesburg and Mauritius. Now it has an even greater responsibility after Comair’s exit.

“In this most recent gazette, we’ve made application for some additional frequencies on that [Mauritius] route along with a number of other regional routes,” Kirby Gordon, FlySafair’s chief marketing officer, said.

“The massive flux in the industry has been devastating, but with change often comes opportunity, and we’ve been working to take advantage of opportunities where they’ve presented themselves,” Gordon said.

“Regional expansion has been an intention of ours for a while, but we’ve had to wait for the reappointment of the Air Services Licensing Council, which were appointed again on 10 March,” he said.

To capitalise on the expected post-pandemic travel boom and carve out an even more significant portion of the aviation market, FlySafair is bringing additional aircraft online in July, according to Business Insider.

“Another three aircraft are due to fly before the end of the year,” Gordon said.

