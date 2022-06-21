74% Of Channel Partners Report Surging Demand For Data Analytics And Growth Opportunities for Subscription Models

Nearly three-fourths (74%) of respondents in a recent AVEVA channel survey said end customers are seeking technologies that provide predictive analytics to support sustainability goals. A similar majority (76%) said the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and edge computing are of paramount importance for their end customers.

AVEVA’s global channel partners reported an active focus on growing and supporting these segments as industrial enterprises rapidly seek to connect and integrate field devices. The online survey polled 108 different AVEVA partner companies including distributors, solution providers and system integrators in every major region (Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa). The findings represented a significant opportunity for subscription growth.

“As industrial establishments begin their digital transformation journey, they will embark on digitizing and integrating their industrial sensor data – especially those that are positioned on the edge of their industrial networks,” said Kerry Grimes, Head of Global Partners at AVEVA.

“AVEVA and its channel partners are well-positioned to integrate this data through the three core packages of AVEVA Operations Control: Edge, Supervisory and Enterprise,” Grimes added.

Massive subscriptions opportunity

Increasing emphasis on flexibility and agility to quickly ramp up or down usage with minimal upfront barriers is driving customer interest in subscription offers. The financial gains of embracing subscription models are clear: customers report 65% lower upfront costs in the first year.

The AVEVA channel survey mirrored this market trend, highlighting untapped opportunities for partners to promote and cross-sell subscription software solutions. The survey revealed that end-customer organizations with revenues of $50 million or less are most actively looking at subscription software solutions (44%), but companies of all sizes showed indicators of interest in subscription-based solutions.

The survey revealed that respondents view the oil and gas sector as being most ‘ahead of the curve’ and one primed to adopt subscription offerings (14.1%), closely followed by mining and metals (12%), and infrastructure (10.9%).

The findings indicate that while IIoT and edge scenarios are already strong subscription candidates, plant floor and control room software solutions are at the start of their transitions. About 64% of survey respondents said that the vast majority of their customers (90%) are still using legacy software contract models.

“Today’s channel partners are now in a prime position to leverage this opportunity to increase subscriptions take up with industrial software decision-makers. We predict that AVEVA partners will increase their engagement with industrial software decision-makers with a holistic approach across 2022. With the recent launch of AVEVA Operations Control as an AVEVA Flex subscription offer, industrial decision-makers will begin to see the efficiencies available in their digital transformation programs,” said Grimes.

AVEVA channel partners can leverage AVEVA Operations Control to address IIoT, cloud, remote edge management, and multi-site supervisory control, thanks to the AVEVA Flex subscription program. These solutions provide a comprehensive suite of tools for plant, field, control room, and enterprise teams to accelerate operational excellence. The AVEVA Operations Control software subscription allows end customers to utilize the solution they need, when and where they need it.

AVEVA is the only industrial and infrastructure software vendor to offer full portfolio coverage under subscription, with the flexibility to maintain perpetual licensing in the deployment mix.

