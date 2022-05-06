WhatsApp Rolls Out Emoji Reactions

On Thursday, Meta announced the rollout of emoji reactions on WhatsApp. The company announced last month that the feature along with other features like increased file size would be coming soon.

WhatsApp users will now be able to react to messages. According to The Verge, the company said that users would be able to select only a few emojis at the beginning of the rollout but would be able to select “all emojis and skin tones” in the future.

Message reactions are useful in the sense that they let the other user express how they feel about the message you just sent them — they allow for seamless conversations. Telegram and Slack, other social platforms, have been using the feature for quite some time now. It is also available on Facebook Messenger, an instant messaging app and platform developed by Meta, the company that also owns the WhatsApp platform.

“We’re excited to share that emoji reactions are now available on the latest version of the app. Reactions are fun, fast, and they reduce overload in groups too. We’ll continue improving them by adding an even broader range of expressions in the future,” a WhatsApp blog post reads.

Another feature that Meta is adding to WhatsApp is the ability to add more people to a chat. Users will now be able to add up to 512 people to a group.

“Building private, safe, and secure communities takes work and we think this series of improvements will help people and groups stay close to one another,” the blog post reads.

