Safaricom Partners with vivo to Launch Flagship Y15s in Kenya

vivo Smartphone and Safaricom PLC have partnered to list the new Y15s flagship in Safaricom as it seeks to increase its footprint in the Kenyan market.

The new partnership will see vivo’s latest products sold in Safaricom outlets and its online platform Masoko starting with the vivo Y15s, vivo Y21, and the vivo Y33s as it advances to offer more products to consumers and as it expands its portfolio.

The launch of the vivo smartphones in Safaricom is set to increase smartphone penetration, fast-tracking Safaricom’s vision to drive digital inclusion in the country.

“The partnership with vivo smartphone cements our commitment to bring our customers a variety of smart devices that will enable them to stay connected and have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of higher speeds,” said a Safaricom representative.

According to the Communications Authority of Kenya, as of 31st December 2021, the number of active mobiles (SIM) subscriptions was 65.08 million compared to the 64.89 million subscriptions recorded by end of September representing a marginal increase of 0.30%.

“As a Smartphone Brand, we are keen on strengthening our connection with our customers and partners to meet the increasing demand of internet use in this market. We are aiming to offer more options of smartphone with high-quality standard and comprehensive functionality to fulfill the increasing demand of Kenyan consumers,” said vivo Kenya Brand and Communications Manager James Irungu.

