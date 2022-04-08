The Kids Corner App on HUAWEI MatePad: 3 Things You Need to Know

To say tablets have taken the world of kids’ entertainment by storm would not be an overstatement.

Kids can stay entertained for hours, getting the opportunity to play games, watch YouTube, and see all their favourite series and movies on these portable screens. If you asked a kid today whether they preferred a tablet or their favourite toy, there’s a good chance they would pick the former.

But like everything, screentime should be enjoyed in moderation.

Tablets, being smart devices, can be used to access the web. The Internet is vast, and there’s a lot of content out there that isn’t suitable for their consumption, even with parental guidance.

That’s why it’s of the utmost importance to set up boundaries and safe zones for children, even in the digital world.

Featuring the Kids Corner app, the HUAWEI MatePad T10s offers a safe digital playground that has a range of parental control, multimedia, and eye protection features.

Here are 3 things you need to know about ‘The Kids Corner’ app on HUAWEI MatePad T10s:

1. The Parental Control Options

Parental control options can be accessed by simply tapping the cog icon located at the top left corner of the UI on your HUAWEI MatePad T10s.

To make sure your children aren’t spending too much time online, you can set usage time limits on the panel. Upon reaching the limit, the tablet will suspend all activities until a set amount of time has passed.

You can also set exemptions for certain apps – like educational apps – so that your children retain access to them, even after they have reached the usage limit for the day. In addition to the time and app management, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s features allow for content management, where you can manage what images and videos you want your child to access in the Kids Corner.

For maximum safety, you can set the tablet so that it cannot be used while it is being charged. The panel is locked behind a password, so you don’t have to worry about having your inquisitive kids play around with the settings when you’re out of the room.

2. Eye Protection Features

The HUAWEI MatePad T10s also comes with a range of six eye protection features that help keep your children’s eyes healthy. The eye protection features on the HUAWEI MatePad T10s include a blue light filter, distance alerts, posture alerts, brightness alerts, bumpy road alerts, and eBook mode.

The blue light filter, certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light emissions, can reduce blue light and adjust the screen to show warmer colours, relieving eye fatigue and protecting user eyesight. This is perfect for children who may spend a lot of time in front of the tablet, either learning or having fun.

For children who always have their eyes too close to their tablet, the HUAWEI MatePad T10s includes a distance sensor. With distance alert enabled, the HUAWEI MatePad T10s will remind your child to maintain a healthy distance between them and the tablet while using it.

In the long run, using a tablet while lying down can be detrimental to your children’s eye health. Using a gravity sensor, the HUAWEI MatePad T10s can detect whether your child is using the tablet while in an upright position. And if you have posture alerts enabled in Kids Corner, the tablet will prompt the user to resume proper posture and sit up while using the device.

The brightness alert feature on the HUAWEI MatePad T10s is also available to prevent children from using the tablet in dark, dim, or very bright environments With its built-in ambient light sensor, the HUAWEI MatePad T10s can detect surrounding light conditions and remind your child not to use tablets in insufficient lighting.

If you travel a lot with your children, you may also want to enable bumpy road alerts. Using the HUAWEI MatePad T10s while riding in a car can strain the eyes, which may lead to fatigue and myopia. Bumpy road alert detects whether your HUAWEI MatePad T10s is shaking while in use – and if so, it reminds your child to pause their activity, and resume only when they can use the tablet stably.

3. Inspiring Children’s Creativity

Kids Corner comes with four functions: Recording, Camera, Multimedia, and Kids Painting.

Recording and Camera allow children to capture and document the moments that are most interesting to them. The Kids Painting feature is a blank digital canvas, which offers interactive tools that enable kids to express their creativity.

All designs, images, recordings, and creative art are saved in the Multimedia folder on the HUAWEI MatePad T10s, where you can also share media files with them. Got a fun short video that you want to watch with your kid? Simply put that file into the Kids Corner Multimedia folder and create shared experiences that you can enjoy together.

Your child’s screentime, eye health, and access to multimedia are of the utmost importance to you. This is why you need a smart app that allows you to take control of what your child engages with on screen.

If you’re looking for a new child-friendly tablet, the HUAWEI MatePad T10s with its Kids Corner is definitely worth considering.

