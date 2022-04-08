Is Safaricom the Best Company to Work for in Kenya?

Safaricom has ranked as the top company to work for in Kenya if you are looking to advance in your professional life, according to a newly released Top Companies Kenya 2022 ranking published by career-focused social networking platform LinkedIn.

The LinkedIn rankings include the top 25 best workplaces in Kenya for professionals to grow their careers. According to LinkedIn, the rankings are based on data unique to its platform. LinkedIn says the companies featured on the list offer “stability in our ever-changing world of work – the ones that are not only attracting employees but retaining them.”

LinkedIn used data across “seven pillars” to put together this year’s ranking. Each pillar encompasses an important element for career progression. They include the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, and the spread of educational backgrounds.

Safaricom PLC ranked number one – at the very top of the list. Interestingly, the list also includes the most common job titles in the company, as well as the largest job functions. These are, respectively, Customer Executive, and Software Engineer, with the largest job functions being in Sales, Engineering, and Support.

“This award demonstrates our dedication as Safaricom to have a better world of work and this is exhibited through our excellent Human Resource policies and people practices,” Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said in a LinkedIn post.

Ndegwa continued that Safaricom’s ambition as a company is to become “the number one employer in Kenya. We do this by providing our employees the opportunities and platforms to upskill themselves, while also creating a workplace that is inclusive and conducive for all.”

Coming in second place is Equity Bank Limited, while Kenya Airways, the East African country’s national carrier, came in third place.

Several financial firms took top spots including the KCB Group at number four, the NCBA Group in fifth, Standard Chartered Bank at 9th, South Africa’s Stanbic Bank Kenya at 11, and Absa Bank Kenya at 15, amongst others.

According to Business Daily Africa, this is the second of such awards won by Safaricom this year. In January, Kenya’s Top Employers Institute certified Safaricom as the country’s top employer.

