Telkom Appoints Former Samsung Africa CEO to Board

Telkom, a semi-private South African telecommunications provider, has appointed Sung Hyuck Yoon, a former Samsung Africa CEO, to join its board as a non-executive director.

Yoon who offers unique executive experience across three continents, including 16 years in the US and four years in Africa, will be joining the company’s board on 1 May 2022, according to Telkom.

“He has a proven track record of turning around difficult business situations and significantly growing both new and existing business categories. He is an expert in tailoring global strategies to suit the needs of each market, and possesses hands-on technical knowledge across numerous product categories,” says Telkom.

According to Tech Central, Yoon has worked with Samsung Electronics in a range of capacities, and across the world as CEO and president in South Africa, head of mobile sales, and head of TV and audio-visual sales. He has also worked with IBM USA.

On top of that, he has headed new business developments for Samsung in Korea and is currently an advisor to Samsung Electronics in Korea.

Yoon holds an MBA from the University of Illinois and a BA in sociology from Korea University.

By Zintle Nkohla

