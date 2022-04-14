Nutanix Appoints New CFO

Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing, today announced the appointment of Rukmini Sivaraman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 1, 2022.

Sivaraman will succeed Duston Williams, who is leaving to become CFO of a pre-IPO company in a different space. Williams will remain with Nutanix through April 30, 2022, and work closely with Sivaraman to facilitate a seamless transition.

Sivaraman joined Nutanix in 2017 and currently serves as SVP of Financial Planning & Analysis. In this role, Sivaraman has been responsible for financial and strategic planning, budgeting, capital allocation and business analytics and insights.

Sivaraman has held several roles instrumental to the Company’s growth and transformation, including Chief People Officer, and before that SVP of People and Business Operations, focusing on revenue growth, capital allocation, and all aspects of human resources.

Among her recent accomplishments, she played a leading role in the transaction under which Nutanix received a $750 million investment from Bain Capital in September 2020. Sivaraman brings a combination of extensive finance and technology experience, having previously spent eight years as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs in New York, executing strategic transactions, including IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, and debt financing transactions for software companies.

Sivaraman has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and an MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.

“Rukmini has a unique understanding of our company and industry, along with proven financial acumen, and I am confident she will thrive in the CFO role,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President, and CEO of Nutanix.

“As SVP of FP&A, Rukmini has been instrumental in evaluating and pursuing value-enhancing growth opportunities and overseeing our financial planning. Rukmini’s compelling financial, strategic, operational, human capital and engineering expertise will be a valuable asset as we continue to deliver on our long-term growth and profitability commitments. Rukmini’s appointment also reflects the deep bench of talent we have cultivated at Nutanix. Supported by our talented finance team, we look forward to benefitting from Rukmini’s expertise and insights as we continue to build on our strong financial position and create value for our shareholders.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Duston for the many contributions he has made to Nutanix during his time as CFO,” added Ramaswami.

“Since joining Nutanix in 2014, Duston has played an instrumental role in our success. He guided Nutanix through our IPO in 2016 and was critical to the planning for, and execution of, our transition to a subscription business model, which will position Nutanix for future sustainable, profitable growth and value creation. I especially appreciated his support and partnership during my transition to Nutanix in December 2020. His hard work and leadership have earned him this exciting new opportunity and we look forward to cheering him on in the future.”

“I am honoured and excited to take on the CFO role during this important time at Nutanix,” said Sivaraman.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Rajiv and the leadership team as we execute on our financial objectives, enhance shareholder value, and position the Company for long-term success. I also look forward to continued engagement with our investor and analyst community. I thank Duston for his mentorship and support, which have positioned me and the rest of the finance and accounting team to take the reins and continue driving our initiatives forward.”

Reaffirming Third Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Guidance

Nutanix also confirmed that the financial performance for its fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2022, and the fiscal year ending July 31, 2022, is expected to be on track with the guidance that the Company shared on March 2, 2022.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter