MTN Cameroon to Support Camtel to Expand its 4G Coverage

MTN Cameroon and Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel) have signed a national network roaming agreement on Wednesday which will see Camtel expand 2G/3G and 4G coverage in areas of Cameroon which are not already covered by its network.

This is in line with the Cameroonian telecommunication ministry’s transformation objective, which includes initiatives to accelerate citizens’ participation in the digital economy in a cost-effective way. It is also aligned with MTN Group’s Ambition 2025 strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

“One of MTN Group’s strategic priorities is to build the largest and most valuable platforms, including network as a service,” said MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita.

“The roaming agreement with the state-owned Camtel is a significant development in our work to deliver on this: we are excited to bring our world-class services closer to the people of Cameroon,” Mapita added.

Camtel’s subscribers will benefit from access to MTN’s existing network infrastructure, which covers 97% of the population with 2G, 90% with 3G, and 70% with 4G, allowing Camtel to expand its geographic coverage for a significantly improved customer experience.

“This agreement is a milestone for MTN Cameroon and is in line with our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a connected life,” said MTN Cameroon CEO, Stephen Blewett.

“We want to provide an environment where technology facilitates people’s daily lives, bringing them value wherever they are,” MTN Cameroon’s Madam Achidi said.

