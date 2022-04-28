Leadership Shake-Up Announced at Paratus

Telecommunications firm Paratus Group announced on Tuesday a shake-up of its leadership with Group CEO Barney Harmse now taking up the position of Executive Chairman of Paratus Group and Group COO Schalk Erasmus will be taking over from Harmse as new Group CEO.

According to a release from the firm, Harmse and Erasmus will be working very closely together not only during the handover in the coming months but also over the next few years, to ensure the group’s new vision is fulfilled and that continuity in all areas of implementation is sustained.

A noted mover and shaker in the Sub-Saharan Africa telecom space, Paratus services customers in more than 35 African countries, is the appointed partner to land the Equiano subsea cable in Namibia and has built four of its own Data Center facilities in three African countries to date. The Group says it earns $63-million per annum.

“Our group’s vision is to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service. Our objective is to double revenue within the next five years. Our plan for expansion and growth is through investing and deploying the best infrastructure, and through mergers and acquisitions,” says new Executive Chairman Barney Harmse.

“As Executive Chairman, I will be able to assist and help drive expansion with more focus and acuity and I am excited about our next growth trajectory,” Harmse adds.

Schalk Erasmus has been with Paratus since the beginning 20 years ago. He has been instrumental in various projects, including The Equiano Cable Project, The Trans Kalahari Fibre Network (TKF), and in recent years, has been responsible for the roll-out of the group’s data centre (DC) in Namibia, one of the group’s most considerable investments in infrastructure to date.

“We are investing in digital infrastructure to grow Africa’s quality network. We will now expand to new territories so that more people may flourish and be transformed through connectivity,” Erasmus says.

“We’re seeing our vision fast becoming a reality. Although it’s only the beginning, we are already in serious talks in a few west African countries.”

“We have carved the Paratus path across the continent with due care and attention. We are delivering Africa’s quality network, we were born in Africa, and we know Africa. There are no limits and that’s what we offer our customers – limitless opportunities through connectivity. Our new vision is aligned with what Africa needs right now. It’s an exciting time for our business– and for Africa,” Harmse concludes.

Harmse and Erasmus will work very closely together with the Paratus top structure over the next few months to enable the full handover of Group CEO responsibilities in August 2022, when Paratus officially opens its DC in Windhoek, its fourth in Africa.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter