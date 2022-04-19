Disney+ Annual Subscription Now Available in SA: All the Details

On Tuesday, for the first time, fans can register to subscribe to the Disney+ streaming service in South Africa.

Disney is currently offering fans of its shows to take advantage of an exclusive introductory offer of R950 ($64.46). The offer means fans can enjoy 12 months of Disney+ for the price of 8.

The streaming service has launched in South Africa on 18 May 2022. Standard pricing at launch is confirmed at R119 ($8.09) per month or R1190 ($80.86) for an annual subscription.

Subscribers will have access to Star Wars: “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian” from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau and, from 27 May, the highly anticipated “Obi-Wan Kenobi”. In addition, the Marvel Studios’ series “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, and Academy Award-nominated “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina will both be available at launch.

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated “Luca”, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning “Encanto”, which tells the tale of an extraordinary family the Madrigals as well as Academy Award-winning “Cruella” starring Emma Stone as the legendary “Cruella de Vil”.

In general entertainment, subscribers will also be able to watch titles including the hit original comedy series “Only Murders in the Building”, limited series “Pam and Tommy”, “The Kardashians”, “Queens”, as well as “The Simpsons” and back seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy”, “9-1-1”, and “Black-ish”. Meanwhile from National Geographic, “The World According To Jeff Goldblum” and Academy Award-winning “Free Solo” will be available to view.

Users will have access to features like high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, 4k video quality for select titles, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles to access age-appropriate content.

How to sign up for the offer:

Customers should visit disneyplus.com to register their interest, where they can also find the full terms and conditions

From launch day (18 May), those who registered their interest will receive an exclusive offer link

This introductory offer will only be available to those who pre-register their interest before midnight on 17 May 2022, ahead of launch day

