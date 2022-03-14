Winjit Set to Showcase its IoT Solutions at #IoTFA2022

Winjit will showcase its IoT solutions at the fifth edition Internet of Things Forum Africa (#IOTFA2022).

The event will tackle transformational IoT trends and explore the benefits of IoT in key industries. IOTFA 2022 will see over 600 delegates and 30 speakers made up of thought leaders, visionaries, and experts converge on 29 and 30 March 2022 at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa to share their profound knowledge of real-world IoT trends, challenges, and solutions.

IoT Forum Africa 2022 will also feature industry tracks with speakers discussing the potential impact of IoT including Smart Cities, IoT for Public Safety, Digital Transformation, Blockchain, IT Security, AI, Analytics, IoT Strategy, IoT Adoption and so much more. During these sessions, there will be in-depth discussions on business growth opportunities with insights on IoT disruption and innovation in key industries.

Under the theme, “Enabling Enterprise Transformation with IoT”, IOTFA2022 offers a platform for organisations to present their IoT solutions and brings together ecosystem-wide attendees, stakeholders and investors. Internet of Things Forum Africa 2022 will provide a unique opportunity to meet key players in the IoT marketplace.

About Winjit:

Winjit is a technology firm that specialises in designing AI-first solutions to solve business problems. With over 15 years of experience, Winjit has developed effective strategies and solutions that help companies reduce costs as well as increase revenues. Winjit’s line of products and services are designed to meet the varying requirements of different industries.

Through its in-house research team, Winjit can identify the most effective and adaptable solutions for each of its clients. Winjit has developed effective and customisable solutions that are built on various artificial intelligence platforms. Through its extensive experience, Winjit has become one of the most well-respected solution providers to many industry verticals.

Key topics at this conference will include:

Mapping out your IoT maturity journey: Where does your organisation stand?

Unlocking the value of IoT at any stage of implementation.

Practical ways to implement IoT in your organisation.

Smart Municipalities: Using IoT to enable Smart City technology.

Common security risks and threats in IoT and how to curb them.

Scrutinising laws that force IoT security to be a core focus.

Assessing the future of IoT as a Service (IoTaaS).

For more information visit: https://itnewsafrica.com/events/event/iot-forum-africa-2022/

By Staff Writer.