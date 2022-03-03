MiRO Announced as Virtual Exhibitor at #IoTFA2022

Over the last few years, public and private sector organisations alike have had to adapt to the explosion of new technologies such as AI, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, 5G, and underpinning it all – the Internet of Things (IoT)

This year, the world of IoT comes to Johannesburg at the Internet of Things Forum Africa – #IOTFA2022. This two-day hybrid conference is set to take place from 29 to 30 March 2022 at The Maslow Hotel, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The conference will see hundreds of Africa’s top tech heavyweights become equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to plan and implement successful IoT projects going forward.

MiRO announced as Virtual Exhibitor at IoTFA 2022

ITNewsAfrica.com is proud to announce that MiRO has been selected as a Virtual Exhibitor at IoTFA 2022.

MiRO has long held a prominent position in the ICT industry in South Africa. While being experts in wireless networking, their core competencies have expanded into IoT.

With a healthy portfolio of diverse products, ranging from home automation, agricultural IoT and smart audio devices, MiRO has a solution for every application

Speakers confirmed for IoTFA 2022 include:

Paul Morley – Enterprise Data Executive at Nedbank

– Enterprise Data Executive at Nedbank Mathew Bernath – Head of Data Analytics at Rand Merchant Bank

– Head of Data Analytics at Rand Merchant Bank Abe Wakama – Chief Executive Officer at IT News Africa

– Chief Executive Officer at IT News Africa Maritza Curry – Data & Analytics Professional at RCS Group (South Africa)

– Data & Analytics Professional at RCS Group (South Africa) Maciej Kaliszka – Head: Analytics (Corporate Investment Banking at Pan Africa)

– Head: Analytics (Corporate Investment Banking at Pan Africa) Jawad Raza – SVP Head of Data Analytics, Big Data, AI at Meezan Bank Limited

– SVP Head of Data Analytics, Big Data, AI at Meezan Bank Limited Ian Oppermann – NSW Government Chief Data Scientist and Industry

– NSW Government Chief Data Scientist and Industry Sarah Gadd – Head of Data and Artificial Intelligence at Credit Suisse

– Head of Data and Artificial Intelligence at Credit Suisse Hartnell Ndungi – Chief Data Officer (CDO) at ABSA Bank Kenya PLC

– Chief Data Officer (CDO) at ABSA Bank Kenya PLC Amer Hussain – Senior Vice President Integrated Supply Chain Leader: India & International at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (India)

– Senior Vice President Integrated Supply Chain Leader: India & International at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (India) Alejandro Correa Bahnsen – PHD, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at Rappi (Colombia)

– PHD, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at Rappi (Colombia) Vukosi Sambo – Head of Data Solutions at Medscheme

How to participate:

Join as an attendee: Learn from some of the most powerful brands, mavericks and visionaries that are setting the pace for change and driving disruption in retail.

Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.

Join us as an exhibitor: Reinforce your position as a leading provider of technology solutions.

For more information about this conference, visit: https://itnewsafrica.com/events/event/iot-forum-africa-2022/

By Staff Writer.