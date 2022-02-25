Cisco South Africa Appoints New General Manager

US-based multi-tech corporation Cisco has announced the appointment of Smangele Nkosi as its General Manager for its South African operations.

As general manager, Nkosi’s focus is, according to Cisco, on leveraging the company’s technology leadership to support the country’s innovation, prosperity and social inclusion.

Her role will include working in close collaboration with government bodies and public and private enterprises to develop a healthy technology and partner ecosystem.

Nkosi brings a wealth of knowledge to the table with over 20 years experience working in versatile and challenging roles within the ICT sector. Most recently, she was the acting chief commercial officer at Telkom, responsible for sales and marketing, product strategy, and developing and implementing the company’s Openserve commercial strategy.

“It’s inspiring to be part of a company that has achieved so much over the past few years and I am very much looking forward to taking up the reins in executing Cisco’s country-wide vision and strategy,” Nkosi says of her new appointment.

“I hope to accelerate a culture of diversity and inclusion, empower women and develop the youth in the ICT sector shaping a digital future for the region that opens up a world of unprecedented opportunities including the delivery of sustainable economic growth and, as a result, an increase in job creation,” she concludes.

“Smangele has undertaken an impressive journey. She is a seasoned leader with proven expertise to drive Cisco’s purpose to ‘Power an Inclusive Future for all’ bringing transformational value to customers, partners and society,” says Hani Raad, MD for Cisco sub-Saharan Africa says.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter