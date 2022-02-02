Call to Pitch: Develop an interoperable lab network solution for Kumasi, Ghana

With its mission of supporting cities around the world as they work to improve access to equitable, quality cancer care, City Cancer Challenge (C/Can) is looking to partner with a committed and experienced technology company or start-up on a unique opportunity to design, develop and deploy an interoperable lab network solution in Kumasi, Ghana.

Working with the local pathology laboratory network of public and private labs to deliver a solution that is agile and adaptable to the needs of the local laboratories, the end solution will help to facilitate seamless communication and empower exchange of data between existing information management systems of public and private laboratories within the network, the cancer registry in Kumasi and other relevant stakeholders, and ultimately help standardize processes across the laboratory network and improving efficiency.

If your company has experience designing, setting-up and networking health/laboratory management solutions in low- and middle-income countries and particularly in Africa, C/Can invites you to participate in the Call to Pitch.



Deadline: 11 Feb, 5pm GMT. Learn more and apply to participate here.