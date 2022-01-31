Improve Driver Safety With Speed-based App Locking

Road accidents have been a leading cause of premature fatalities (population aged 5-29) across the globe. According to a report by WHO, road accidents contribute to more than 1.35 million deaths worldwide and 93% of the world’s fatalities on the roads take place in low- and middle-income countries. These statistics need to change, and this needs to happen urgently. While eradicating road accidents completely is a combined task of several socio-environmental factors, technology can and rightly should provide due assistance.

As per the same report by WHO, an increase in the average speed of the vehicle is directly proportional to the likelihood of a crash. Moreso, the increase in the average speed by 1% also increases the severity of the crash by 3%.

One of the primary reasons that could cause over-speeding is the lack of awareness when the device is speeding up, not to mention the distractions that are caused while driving. Mobile phones or other similar devices could be a contributor. It is high time that technology, that is installed within the vehicles for improved monitoring of device fleet- at least for commercial purposes, intervenes to present better outcomes in speed control and this is exactly where Scalefusion speed-based app locking steps in.

Scalefusion is an MDM tool used by diverse organizations in the logistics and supply chain domain across the globe. The vehicle-mounted devices that are attributed to bringing in more visibility of an on-road device fleet can be swiftly managed by Scalefusion. Scalefusion not only provides real-time data around device location, device status (battery, data usages) but also provides a 360-degree view of the overall security of the device. Furthermore, the speed-based app locking feature enables to improve driver safety, overall contributing to reducing the potential accidents on road. Let us explore how:

Configuring work-only apps on devices

To begin with, it is pivotal to configure the devices used by the logistics and supply chain drivers with the applications that are relevant and useful for business and block the ones that aren’t. This includes blocking out the download of entertainment apps, games and social media. The less the drivers are on their phones, the more they are on the road- both concerning focus and actual presence.

Location and speed tracking

With real-time location tracking of the device fleet, Scalefusion makes it very much possible to track the vehicle speed which can help identify the drivers that are speeding. Due diligence can be followed once repeated speeding is observed.

Speed based access

On the Scalefusion dashboard, the IT administrator can configure the upper limit of speed to access applications. Administrators can decide to choose the speed in either miles/hour or km/hour and create relevant settings to access the device applications.

Once the speed limit is determined, IT admins can choose to:

Block access to all apps: Once the speed limit is breached, access to all the applications on the device will be blocked. The driver will not be able to open or use any application on the device- which means all eyes will be on the road.

Block access to select apps: While blocking access to all apps will be ideal, there are some applications- such as a routing app needs to be accessible. In such cases, IT admins can choose to block access to a list of applications that can potentially cause distractions and allow the rest.

Display alerts: IT administrators can configure a custom message that will flash on the device screens when the speed threshold is crossed. This will enable them to understand that they are speeding. With the check now button available on the device via speed-based app locking, drivers can determine the current speed of the vehicle. After slowing down, the app access will be automatically restored.

Technology should be pivotal in improving human safety and with speed-based app locking, Scalefusion attempts to minimize the accidents on the road caused due to mobile devices and distractions arising from their use.

