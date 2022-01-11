Air Côte d’Ivoire launches Wifi service

Moment, a provider of entertainment, e-commerce and connectivity services for the travel industry, has signed an agreement with Air Côte d’Ivoire to provide a premium cabin experience, relying on the deployment of the portable entertainment system (W-IFE), Flymingo Box. Passengers will now benefit from a digital platform designed to meet their onboard needs and offer maximum comfort.

Since its creation in 2012, Air Côte d’Ivoire is the flag carrier of Ivory Coast, serving the five biggest Ivorian airports, a large number of destinations in West and Central Africa. South Africa will be covered by May 2022.

Air Côte d’Ivoire plays a major role in the African airline industry. The airline regularly assesses sector-related issues such as fuel consumption, safety, GSM connectivity and Wi-Fi on board and is known to adopt innovative technologies in order to create added value and strengthen its position as a competitive player. In line with this strategy, the company wants to develop passenger services by offering a quality entertainment solution on all of its flights.

Air Côte d’Ivoire has chosen Moment and its Flymingo Box server, which guarantees smooth access to a wide range of content, including films, music, press, radio, podcasts, digital books and unparalleled streaming speed. Easily installed in the cabin of an aircraft and requiring no intervention from the crew, the Flymingo Box differentiates itself with its ease of use and adaptability. This powerful device allows rapid distribution throughout the cabin of a single-aisle aircraft.

“We are delighted with this partnership with Moment which allows the deployment of a digital entertainment system dedicated to our passengers. We are committed to being a forward-looking airline and Moment supports us in this process” said Laurent Loukou, CEO of Air Côte d’Ivoire. “Among all the entertainment possibilities available on the market, Moment’s solution met the best of our expectations. Offering a broad range of content and services, it can evolve according to our needs to become a genuine point of contact on board. We were also thrilled with Moment uptime and the simplicity of its system both in installation and passenger use. A significant differentiating point”.

“We are pleased to make our expertise available to Air Côte d’Ivoire and to collaborate with the company to equip its entire fleet with our Flymingo Box solution”, adds Dieudonné Kamaté, Sales Director at Moment. “The Flymingo Box’s deployment model and technology are perfectly suited to the strategy of the company and to its aircraft. As an agile solution, it offers passengers a wide variety of content and allows the company to increase on-board satisfaction and loyalty.”

Staff writer