Synthesis is Awarded AWS Consultancy Partner of the Year – SSA

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) announced this year’s EMEA AWS Partner winners. The winners are channel leaders in the AWS Partner Network (APN) who play a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on the AWS Cloud.

AWS awarded Synthesis Software Technologies, an innovative software development company, as the AWS Consultancy Partner of the Year.

The APN is a global community of over 100 000 partners from over 150 countries. Synthesis was chosen as one of only six companies recognised in South Africa.

“AWS Partners add value to customers across a wide range of industries around the world and are critical to their success. We are pleased to recognise a variety of partners through the APN Partner Awards EMEA 2021. I look forward to working together to a great 2022,” said Antonio Alonzo Lopez, EMEA Director Partner Success at AWS.

About the award

The AWS Consultancy Partner of the Year award is given to a high-performing AWS Consultancy Partner who has consistently delivered, shown exceptional performance and commitment to the AWS customers and has helped customers take full advantage of the business benefits that AWS has to offer.

“We are especially proud to receive such a coveted award from AWS, which shows strong recognition of our brand’s commitment to creating significant impact for our customers. A special thanks to every member of the Synthesis team that has contributed to this accolade, and for their significant efforts in executing our strategy. Last and far from least, our sincere gratitude to all our customers for the opportunity to partner with them in inventing, building and operating their next-generation value proposition enabled by AWS technologies,” says Darryl Govender, Synthesis Director of Cloud Services.

About the winner

Synthesis is known for its cloud transformation initiatives that assist companies to become cloud-ready and its rapid mass migrations. It helps customers harness the benefits of big data analytics, builds digital platforms that transform customer experiences and manages platforms to scale for millions such as the work for Discovery Vitality Group capturing and storing healthcare and loyalty data points, Absa Bank for the cloud transformation program, and GovChat for platform designed to keep 50 million users connected to government.

It has experience at every stage of the digital journey with over 200 AWS Certifications and a proven success rate that has resulted in year-on-year revenue growth, with announcing its latest financial period growth of 15.6% to R125.3 million for the half-year ending September 2021.

This award displays Synthesis’ continued dedication to pioneering AWS locally and globally.

What companies do they help?

Leading companies, including financial institutions, retailers and healthcare providers, have chosen Synthesis because of its ability to create the greatest value and solve the hardest problems using the most complex technologies.

“The 2021 AWS Consulting Partner of the Year Award demonstrates our unrelenting commitment to our customers’ success. Prospective customers can be assured that they are partnering with an industry leader with a proven digital transformation track record and extensive expertise,” concludes Govender.

Find out how you can get the most out of your digital journey. Contact insights@synthesis.co.za

About Synthesis

Synthesis believes that providing innovative solutions based on emerging technologies will help their clients become globally competitive.

Synthesis was among the first AWS Advanced Consulting Partners in Africa. It was also among the first Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) from the region to achieve the AWS Financial Services Consulting Competency and the AWS DevOps Consulting Competency designations.

In addition, the company is already an AWS SaaS Partner, with expertise in offering APN Immersion Days, and conducting AWS Well-Architected reviews. It also has attained the AWS Security Consulting Competency as well as the AWS Microsoft Workloads Consulting Competency.

