Kenya: Payments App Wins Mobile App of The Year

Tingg, the all-in-one super payments app, won the ‘Overall Mobile App of the Year’ in Kenya at the inaugural Mobile App Summit and Awards held on Friday 10th in a prestigious gala dinner. They also bagged the ‘Mobile App of the Year: Productivity and Utilities’ at the event held at Pride Inn Westlands Banquette Centre.

The Mobile App Awards, organised by Vibrant Digital, sought to celebrate the best in the mobile app industry in Kenya where hundreds of companies were nominated in a total 27 categories such as agri-tech, health, business, finance, education and gaming.

Tingg is a single digital payments platform that addresses the complex payments needs of businesses across Africa. The app makes it easy to collect and make payments across multiple payment methods in different currencies.

According to Faith Nkatha, the Country Manager for Cellulant in Kenya, “We’re committed to ensuring that businesses in Kenya and across Africa at large are able to seamlessly connect with their customers who are increasingly adopting digital platforms. Working with a wide range of merchants from airlines, telecoms, utility companies to banks, we appreciate that it’s our work with them in the last couple of years that has contributed to these awards”

Cellulant unveiled a new brand identity for the Tingg app (formerly Mula) earlier in 2021, in what the company called a season of renewal and reaffirmation of its belief that the success of people and businesses in Africa is the foundation of transforming the continent. In addition to being available in Kenya, the Tingg mobile app and platform is available in Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana.