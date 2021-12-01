Check Out Cell C’s Latest “Day-By-Day” Data Bundles

Cell C has launched new Day-by-Day data bundles that offer their customers the convenience of a bundle that automatically allocates new data each day.

Simo Mkhize, CCO at Cell C South Africa says, “The bundles offer the benefit of a once-off upfront payment and daily data allocation gives our customers a sense of control and peace of mind that they won’t use up their whole bundle earlier than planned.”

The new Cell C Day-by-Day bundles have launched with three competitive bundles ranging from seven to 30 days in validity and are available to prepaid, top-up and post-paid customers.

The three new bundles that may be purchased by dialling *147# are detailed in the table below:

Total Data (GB) Daily Allocation Number of Days Validity Price 7GB 1GB 7 Days Each day’s data is valid until midnight R89 7.5GB 250MB 30 Days R99 30GB 1GB 30 Days R299

These bundles are billed once upfront and allocate data daily for the allocation period. Data is allocated at midnight and valid until the following midnight. Any unused data at the end of each day will be forfeited and cannot be carried over and/or extended.

Day-By-Day Bundles also qualify for earning Spins in Cell C’s 20th Birthday Gifts to Change your World summer campaign, where customers can win their share of R30 million worth of prizes including free bundles, shopping vouchers, cash prizes, motorbikes, cars and trucks until 31 January 2022.

Visit www.cellc.co.za for more information.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter