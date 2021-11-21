Why Paratus’ New Data Centre is Set to Boost Zambia’s Tech Sector

Paratus Zambia’s brand-new data center (DC) opened in Lusaka, Zambia last month and opened the doors to new opportunities, particularly for its new technology tenants.

The latest customer to sign up is the IT solutions expert, Corporate IT Solutions Zambia, which took advantage of the Paratus early bird special, taking rack space at the DC and reserving additional space.

Corporate IT Solutions Zambia (CIL Zambia) sees the DC as a conduit for growth and innovation in Zambia’s IT sector and recognises how the DC can help raise the quality of available technology in the country.

“We fully expect our business to grow and that’s why we’ve already reserved more racks. Our service offering to our clients is greatly enhanced with our signing up to this highly sophisticated hosting service,” says CIL Zambia’s MD, Aneesh Mathur.

“CIL Zambia will not look back. Certainly, our customers in the technology sector are quick to appreciate how our new DC provides reliable, cost-efficient hosting solutions when they, in turn, seek to exert a competitive edge,” says Paratus Zambia Country Manager, Marius van Vuuren, who warmly welcomes CIL Zambia on board.

Offering colocation services, 24/7 quality connections for local and multinational businesses, together with a highly sophisticated range of digital and aligned services, Paratus Zambia is helping local and international businesses in the region to perform at a new and unlimited level.

Although Paratus operates its own resilient 100 gig fibre network that interconnects the Data Center to the rest of the world, the Paratus Data Center is carrier-neutral, giving clients and tenants more connectivity options and freedom.

