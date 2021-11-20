Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

Black Friday comes ever closer as MTN releases a bevy of specials across its mobile data offerings. Sony releases a new AI-powered smart TV in South Africa. Logicalis appoints a new Cisco Practice Manager and Microsoft launches its African Transformation Office.

4. Microsoft Launches New Office for “African Transformation,” Names Director

Microsoft is establishing the “Africa Transformation Office” as part of doubling down on its investment in the continent, as well as an effort to continue enabling digital transformation “powered by Africans for Africa.”

The company has also announced that the Africa Transformation Office will be headed by the new MD Wael Elkabbany.

3. New Logicalis Appointment to Strengthen Company’s Market Presence in SA

Logicalis South Africa has appointed Claudio Busacker as its new ‘Cisco Practice Manager’.

Busacker will oversee the company’s various Cisco offerings and consolidate Logicalis’ growing presence in the South African market. In this role, Busacker leads Logicalis SA’s operational and project execution efficiencies in conjunction with solutions architects and the sales team.

2. Sony’s New BRAVIA XR TVs Launch in South Africa – “More Real to the Human Eye”

Sony has launched its new BRAVIA XR TVs in South Africa, including the MASTER Series XR OLED A80J & X90J Full-Array LED TVs.

Sony’s new TV range features the all-new Cognitive Processor XR, which uses a new processing method that goes beyond conventional AI by replicating the way humans see and hear.

MTN South Africa has launched its Black Friday data deals across almost every mobile product.

