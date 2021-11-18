MTN SA Launches Huge Bevy of Black Friday Data Deals – Up to 60GB Free

MTN has lined up a series of value-for-money data deals for new and existing customers for Black Friday.

From 19 November until 2 December 2021 South Africans can double their data with Black Friday specials on PayAsYouGo, Contract, MyMTN Home, MTN Business, MTN Pulse and MoMo deals.

This summer, MTN is already offering data deals with “Go Big Go Bozza” to ensure customers can party, play, rest or revive with data for days. To further enhance this summer of data abundance, MTN is offering a huge host of Black Friday data deals.

“The past 17 months have not been easy for South Africans but, with our amazing summer offerings and now our Black Friday deals, we aim to keep making summer a whole lot brighter. From doubling data to incredibly low data prices, we hope customers, new and existing, use their extra data to stay connected to family and friends as we enter the festive season,” Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN South Africa.

Prepaid deal

Prepaid customers can double their data when they purchase the BozzaGigs MBB deal which offers an LTE MiFi Router plus 20GB of doubled data for only R499. Customers on the BozzaGigs MBB deal will also be able to top up with great BozzaGigs bundles starting at R49 for 4GB.

Postpaid deals

At R299 per month, MTN’s MegaGigs M deal includes 75 minutes for voice calls, 4GB Anytime data, a 2GB Social Bundle and 2GB video streaming data. If purchased now, customers will get 10GB video data and 10GB Youtube data free for six months.

The MegaGigs M deal also includes:

20GB start-up data bundle (once-off Anytime data, valid for 30 days)

Three-month ShowMax subscription

six-month Apple Music subscription

eVOD subscription, plus 4GB free streaming data for MTN customers



MyMTN Choice Data – Mega Deals Black Friday

The MyMTN Choice 20GB plan, includes 10GB Anytime data and 10GB Night Express. For the summer promotional period, MTN will add 30GB free summer data plus 30GB Black Friday special data. This amounts to 80GB of data for only R149 per month (for 24 months),

On the MyMTN Choice 40GB plan, customers will get 20GB Anytime data, 20GB Night Express data. For the summer period, MTN will add 40GB data, plus an additional 40GB Black Friday special data, amounting to a total of 120GB for only R199 per month for 24 months.

MyMTN Home – Residential deals

The MyMTN Home 100GB deal includes 50GB Anytime Data and 50GB Night Express, plus 20GB YouTube summer promotion data and Free 120GB Black Friday promotional data (50GB Anytime Data, 50GB Night Data, 20GB YouTube), at a cost of only R269 per month for 24 months, including a Fixed LTE router. SIM Only Packages are R199 per month.

The MyMTN Home 150GB package includes 75GB Anytime Data and 75GB Night Express data, plus 50GB YouTube summer promotion data and Free 200GB Black Friday promotional data (75GB Anytime Data, 75GB Night Express data and 50GB YouTube). Monthly cost, including a Fixed LTE router, is R399 per month over a 24-month period. SIM Only Packages are R299 per month.

MTN Pulse Deals

Youth under the age of 25 can get two of the deals when they join MTN Pulse on *411#. For the next two weeks, MTN Pulse customers can get 1GB data valid for one day for only R10. This deal includes 250MB Anytime data and 250MB Night Express data, plus 500MB Black Friday promotional data (250MB Anytime + 250MB Night Express).

Customers can also get a 2GB data for only R30, valid for seven days. This deal includes 500MB Anytime data and 500MB Night Express, plus 1GB Black Friday promotional data (500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Express). To sweeten the deal, customers also stand a chance to win one of two Lenovo laptops for buying any of these two deals.

MTN MoMo Deals

On MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) customer can purchase 1GB data for R1 and the 1GB Social Pass Bundle for R15.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter