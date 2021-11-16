New Logicalis Appointment to Strengthen Company’s Market Presence in SA

Logicalis South Africa has appointed Claudio Busacker as its new ‘Cisco Practice Manager’.

He will oversee the company’s various Cisco offerings and consolidate Logicalis’ growing presence in the South African market. In this role, Busacker, who holds a BCom Financial Sciences degree attained from the University of Pretoria, leads Logicalis SA’s operational and project execution efficiencies in conjunction with solutions architects and the sales team.

Busacker joins Logicalis SA with in-depth knowledge of Cisco’s suite of services across both private and public sectors, having started his career at a Cisco premier partner. There he was responsible for managing the robust business development relationships as well as driving, collaboration, and customer service improvements.

“The appointment of Claudio comes at a pivotal time in our business, as we see a growing need for cloud-based solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Throughout his career, Claudio has built a reputation of being a solutions-oriented business partner willing to go the extra mile for his clients. We are fortunate to have him join the team,” says Lindie Ferreira, Managing Executive: Solutions & Strategy.

The new appointment aligns with Logicalis’s long term strategy of increasing Cisco’s business’ footprint across the African continent, according to a press release. Logicalis’ partnership with Cisco showcases its proficiency in delivering a wide range of solutions and its continued commitment to developing industry-leading solutions that support tangible business outcomes through digital transformation.

The company intends to continue investing in Cisco-based solutions as new ways of work and the rapid shift to flexible and agile business models become entrenched.

“I have long admired the global impact of Logicalis as a brand and its unique ability to adapt, support, and execute customers’ digital transformation through its deep IT global knowledge. I’m extremely excited about this opportunity and look forward to working with the broader team,” concludes Busacker.

