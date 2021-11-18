Sony’s New BRAVIA XR TVs Launch in South Africa – “More Real to the Human Eye”

Sony Middle East & Africa has launched its new BRAVIA XR TVs in South Africa, including the MASTER Series XR OLED A80J & X90J Full Array LED TV’s.

The electronics company’s new TV range features the all-new Cognitive Processor XR, which uses a new processing method that goes beyond conventional AI by replicating the way humans see and hear. The new processor divides the screen into numerous zones and can detect where the “focal point” is in the picture.

Cognitive Processor XR

Cognitive Processor XR can also analyse sound position in the picture, ensuring the sound matches precisely with what’s on the screen and upconverts any audio to 3D surround sound that delivers exceptional realism with an immersive soundscape.

It learns, analyses, and understands unprecedented amounts of data and intelligently optimises every pixel, frame, and scene for the most lifelike picture and sound Sony has ever delivered.

Watch below to see Cognitive Processing XR in action

“We are proud to bring the Cognitive Processor XR, the brain of the BRAVIA TV range and a world first, to the region. In recent times, as we spend more time at home, we are relying on TVs to keep us entertained with high-quality, well-produced content. Responding to the demand from our customers, Sony has innovated yet again with the game-changing Cognitive Processor XR. It can intelligently detect and analyse each object in the picture to produce exceptional detail and contrast for a more realistic picture. It makes for a revolutionary TV viewing experience,” says Fujita Takakiyo, MD, Sony Middle East & Africa.

BRAVIA XR Smart TV

The BRAVIA XR models come with Google TV, offering a brand-new entertainment experience that brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from apps and subscriptions designed to create the most immersive visual media experience possible.

It offers the Netflix Calibrated Mode specially developed to enjoy Netflix originals and reproduce the same picture quality on a TV as on a studio evaluation master.

Specifications

All BRAVIA XR TVs feature HDMI 2.1 and e-ARC compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), supporting higher resolutions and frame rates and two brand-new PS5 exclusive features – Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode making it Perfect for PlayStation 5 gaming.

For more information on the company’s new TV range, visit the BRAVIA XR website: https://www.sony.com/za/electronics/bravia-xr

