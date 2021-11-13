Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

4. Safaricom Pulls Staff Out of Ethiopia As War Nears the Capital City

Safaricom has reportedly evacuated some of its employees from Ethiopia, fearing disruption to its operations due to the ongoing armed conflict and civil unrest in the horn of Africa country.

The firm evacuated employees from the country on Wednesday and Friday.

3. A Whole Week of Stage 4 Blackouts as SA Falls Deeper Into Power Crisis

Eskom suddenly announced on Monday that it would be implementing Stage 4 load shedding (three rotational blackouts a day for two hours at a time each) until Friday, thereafter it will return the country to Stage 2.

2. Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 Launches in SA – Pricing + Other Details

Microsoft is expanding its Surface device range in South Africa with the introduction and availability of the Surface Laptop 4, for both commercial and private customers. The device is now available for consumers in retail from Incredible Connection and Vodacom stores.

1. New Startups in Africa Can Now Take Advantage of This Amazon Accelerator

Amazon Web Services has launched the AWS Startup Loft Accelerator, a 10-week, virtual, equity-free acceleration program for early-stage startups in countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Participants will be able to take advantage of tailored personal training with access to experienced advisors, subject matter experts, investors, and some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, who have built their businesses on AWS.

