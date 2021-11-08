Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 Launches in SA – Pricing + Other Details

Microsoft is expanding its Surface device range in South Africa with the introduction and availability of the Surface Laptop 4, for both commercial and private customers.

The device is now available for consumers in retail from Incredible Connection and Vodacom stores.

“We are excited to add Surface Laptop 4 to our growing Surface range locally. It powers modern multitasking demands, and combines a vibrant touchscreen display, large trackpad with gesture support and an industry-leading typing experience,” says Colin Erasmus, Modern Workplace and Security Business Group Lead at Microsoft South Africa.

Specifications and Design

The Surface Laptop 4 retains the design, details, and materials from previous iterations. With its signature 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen displays in 13.5” or 15” models, customers can choose Alcantara or metal finishes in a range of bold colours.

This device offers a built-in HD front-facing camera, with low-light capability and studio microphone array, making it possible to participate in work meetings, or online video chats with crystal clear sound.

With the 201 PPI, high-contrast touchscreen display, and Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers, consumers will get a cinematic experience that immerses them in their favourite movies and shows from the comfort of anywhere.

Surface Laptop 4 can adjust to your preferred workflow and offers a choice between either the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores); in either case, customers will find a smooth experience that powers modern, multitasking demands.

Adds Erasmus, “On the outside, you see style and sophistication. Effortlessly lift the screen, and this device will draw you into your flow. From the office, living room, coffee shop or classroom, nothing comes close to this device’s look and feel.”

Pricing and Availability

Recommended retail pricing for the Surface Laptop 4 starts at R945 per month at Vodacom and R18,999 at Incredible Connection.

To find out more about support, warranties and extended warranties on Surface devices, please visit https://support.microsoft.com/en-ZA.

