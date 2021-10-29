This Week’s Top 4 Google Searches Across Africa

Google Trends publishes the top searches for every day of the week and covers 4 African countries in which it sees the most activity, namely Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The top search trends from along the week provide an interesting insight into the minds of each country, what captivated users the most, and what they are showing the most interest in.

This week, football dominated Google search bars across the continent.

Here are this week top 4 Google searches across Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and SA:

“Man United vs Liverpool” – Kenya: 200K Searches

Liverpool crushed Man United with a 5-0 win over the Red Devils after Mohamed Salah scored a hat trick at Old Trafford on Sunday, putting renewed pressure on Man United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

United were 4 goals down by halftime – the largest margin ever in the club’s history at that stage of a game.

“Chelsea vs Southampton” – Nigeria: 200K Searches

Chelsea beat Southampton 4-3 in penalties on Tuesday after the game ended 1-1 in normal time.

“Al Ahly” – Egypt: 500K Searches

Wednesday evening saw the opening match of the Egyptian Premier League as Al Ahly SC took on Ismaily.

Ismaily was thoroughly thwarted 4 – 0 for Al Ahly as South African player Percy Tau scored a brace on his debut for the Egyptian club, much to the acclaim of SA soccer fans and the Al Ahly coach.

After the first round of fixtures for the season, Al Ahly is now on top of the Egyptian league on goal difference from teams National Bank and Zamalek.

“West Indies vs South Africa” – South Africa: 200K Searches

An important cricket match for SA as its national team took on West Indies and won. The SA squad overcame inner team turmoil relating to Quinton de Kock’s sitting out of the match as he did not want to take a knee with the rest of his team in solidarity against racism. Something he has since apologised for.

De Kock missed his chance at playing on a winning team as SA beat West Indies in the 19th over with 144 for 2 to the West Indies’ 143 for 8, by eight wickets.

By Luis Monzon

