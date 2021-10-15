These 6 In-Demand ICT Skills Will Take You To The Next Level

With IT job vacancies continuing to climb as companies struggle to recruit and obtain critical skills in South Africa, there is an opportunity to upskill or reskill individuals to meet this demand.

Prudence Mabitsela, founder and MD of Dynamic DNA, a leading training and skills development company empowering Africa’s ICT generation, believes these skills are needed to build the economy of South Africa and to close the digital skills and gender divide in the country.

As the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) kicks into gear and more companies speed up their digitisation strategies due to the global pandemic, now is the time to add these scarce skills to your resume to ensure employability and career advancement in the sector.

“There are many opportunities in a variety of industries, not just the IT sector,” says Mabitsela.

“Jobs span across banking and financial services, retail, Fintech, government, legal, logistics, and many more. It is imperative that both learnerships and upskilling or reskilling of existing employees are prioritised so that we can close the digital divide.”

One way that Mabitsela believes individuals can take advantage of this skills demand is to take specialised, certified courses which can range from one year to a few months in duration for one qualification and depending on the course, and with the advancement of technology many of these can be done online.

Here are the top 6 most in-demand IT jobs in the country and the skills you need to get ahead:

Software Developer

There are key skills required in software development today that are worth investing in to ensure that your career stays on track.

Cloud computing is one that everyone should add to their CV in 2021 as more companies move their environments into the Cloud. That means learning platforms like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform will be highly beneficial for your career.

Other skills include upskilling on version control tools such as Git and SVN; containers and tools like Docker and Kubernetes; Des such as VSCode and for Java Programmers, Eclipse, NetBeans, and IntelliJ

If you only know one database programming language, then adding a few more is critical in 2021 because this will keep you ahead of the competition.